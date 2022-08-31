NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Dreyer, 80, of New Castle, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 at UPMC Jamison while her son Michael Meade held her hand.

Born on the first day, of the first month, of the year 1942 to Francis and Helen Byrd Meade in Rochester, Pa.

Sue graduated from Laurel High School in 1960 and continued her education to become a nurse.

For over 40 years she worked as an LPN at the same hospital she was born, Rochester Hospital, before moving on to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sue loved her only son, Michael, more than anything in the world. She performed the role of both parents and helped shape him into the man that he is today. She set the standard for overcoming all that life throws at you and how to come out on top.

In December of 1989 she married Bill Dreyer and together they lived a life she had always dreamed of. Shortly after, Bill passed away in June of 1996.

A lover of lighthouses, QVC and the color purple – the simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Sue. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met and time spent with family and friends were always made memorable.

Sue loved spending time in the kitchen, whether it was baking something sweet for the holidays, a church event, or just a snack that her son Michael could sneak when he was “dieting.”

Cancer is an ugly word with an awful connotation and Sue battled it on and off for nearly 30 years – claiming victory over it many times. Her battles in recent years showed her courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. The pain passes but the beautiful life that she built for those around her remains.

Sue was a faithful member at Gardner Chapel Assembly of God Church where she served as the church’s treasurer. It was rare for her not to be there on a Sunday morning. There is no doubt that in her final weeks she felt sadness not being there for Pastor Abraham’s service.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Helen Byrd Meade, Husband Bill Dreyer, brother Richard “Dick” Meade, sisters Patricia (Samuel) Kerr and Terry (Dom) Destasio, and nephew David Kerr.



Sue is survived by her greatest gift – her son Michael (Kathleen) Meade, of Ellwood City. She was a proud grandmother to both Shon and Austin Meade.

Memorial contributions in Sue’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

