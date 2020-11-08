Susan C. Lynn-Evans, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan C. Lynn-Evans, 62, of Conkle Avenue, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born November 12, 1957 in New Castle a daughter of the late Robert Lynn and Assunta (Savelli) Fee.

Susan was a manager at Treloar & Heisel for 14 years and was a teller at First National Bank for ten years. She enjoyed reading, drawing, socializing, spending time with her family, her dog Cody and her son.

She is survived by one son, Dominic J. Lynn of New Castle and three sisters, Sandy L. Serignese and husband, Herman, of Chandler, Arizona, Roz S. Stodolak and husband, Raymond, of Ellwood City and Renee J. Ciavarino and husband, Nick, of New Castle.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Merv Knieriem of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

