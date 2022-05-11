NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Rose Cipriano, 94, of Dushane Street died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on May 4, 1928 in Ellwood City a daughter of the late David and Flora (Buzzelli) Mariani.

She was married to the late Anthony P. Cipriano, Jr., who died September 14, 1993.

Mrs. Cipriano graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1949, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in education.

She tapped dance on roller-skates and loved bowling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She served on the advisory board at Jameson Hospital. Mrs. Cipriano volunteered and ran the hostess shop at St. Francis Hospital and was the president of the Women’s Club of New Castle for many years.

She is survived by three children, Dr. Anthony J. Cipriano of Fort Worth, Texas, Martin E. Cipriano and wife Monica of New Castle and Leslie A. Thomas and husband Daniel of New Castle, one sister, Marianne Harmuth of Dallas, Texas, seven grandchildren, Anthony D. Cipriano, Martin R. Cipriano, Michael S. Cipriano, Andrew J. Cipriano, Jeffery E. Thomas, Megan R. Thomas and Philip M. Thomas and husband Nathan Anthony.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two infant children and two brothers, Joseph Mariani and David Mariani.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

