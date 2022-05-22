NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen James Fruit, 64, of King Avenue, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on October 10, 1957 in New Castle, a son of the late John and Mary (Duzky) Fruit.

He married Sheila Jean (Shropshire) Fruit on February 16, 1985, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Fruit worked as a welder at Mercer Forge, retiring after 27 years, he then worked at Penndot Keystone Specialty as a rest area attendant.

He enjoyed fishing, hiking, going to the casino and playing the lottery. He loved meeting people and especially loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Cynthia L. Haybarger and husband Walter of New Castle and Rick S. Procopio, Jr. and his dog Bailey of Denver, Colorado; two brothers, John Fruit and wife Irene and Robert Fruit; one sister, Carol Duffy; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one grandson, Leroy G. Hill, IV.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Madonna Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Stephen James Fruit, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.