NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Martin Walczak, 71, of Center Church Road died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on May 3, 1950 in New Castle a son of the late Michael J. and Wilhelmina (Wellman) Walczak.

He married Susan E. (Wettich) Walczak on June 26, 1971, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Walczak was a farmer at Walgreen Knolls Farm in Shenango for over 50 years.

He enjoyed hunting, reading, and especially loved spending time with his dogs and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Michael P. Walczak, Stacy L. DeCarbo and his son-in-law William T. DeCarbo and Matthew A. Walczak and his wife Brittney all of New Castle, two sisters, Michaelene K. Gentsy and companion Herb Hunt and Susann J. Paolini and her husband Nick, three grandchildren, Ashley, Brooke and Evan and a number of nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

