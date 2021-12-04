Shirley Ann Rogers, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Rogers, 79, of New Castle, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

She was born in Staunton, Virginia, on September 10, 1942, a daughter of the late Willie Juanita Ingram.

She married George A. Rogers on September 18, 1992, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Rogers worked as a therapist and relapse prevention specialist at the Highland House for a number of years.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, picnics, camping and especially loved raising her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, James E. Wade and wife, Sherry, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Joy E. Wade and significant other, Chris, of Batalia, New York, Terri L. Anderson and husband, John, of Basom, New York and Cheryl A. Calhoun and husband, Gerald, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Sam Bartberger, Gilbert Bartberger, Billy Bartberger and Jeffery Bartberger, all of New Castle; one sister, Juanita Lombardo of New Castle; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, David Bartberger; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

