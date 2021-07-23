Shirley A. Grotzinger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Grotzinger, 72, of Friendship Street, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in New Castle on March 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Ira and Gladys (Baxter) Watt.

She was married to Stephen J. Grotzinger, on July 18, 1970, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Grotzinger worked in Telemarketing for the New Castle News, New Castle School of Trades and Olan Mills.

She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, playing games on her phone and spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Stephen J. Grotzinger, Jr., Kimberly A. Grotzinger and Rebecca J. Grotzinger, all of New Castle; one brother, Ira Watt, Jr. and wife Jeannette; four sisters, Mary Cummins, Bonnie Kerr and husband Edward, Carol Bezak and Iris Bailey; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel and Frank Watt.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Vitus Church. Father Benjamin Barr will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

