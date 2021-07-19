Sherry Lee Kalahainen-Ferrese, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lee Kalajainen-Ferrese, 68, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surround by family at her residence on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Sherry was born October 12, 1952 in New Castle. She was the eldest daughter of the late Donald and Joann (McConahy) Kalajainen.

Sherry recently married Gary Ferrese. They were married in 1972, went their separate ways and reunited four years ago. Gary works as a Perfusionist in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Sherry was a graduate of Shenango High School, class of 1970.

She spent time as an optician in Massachusetts for several years before returning to New Castle where she raised her two daughters and worked at the Beaver County Times and Record Fusion.

Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by two children, Shauna (Pat) Scutella and Tiana Lempke, both of Pittsburgh; sisters, Janet (Lou) Kalajainen-Pomerico of New Castle, Lauri Kalajainen of Pittsburgh and Joy (George) Kalajainen-Johnson of Williamsport, Pennsylvania and multiple nieces and nephews.

Sherry was a talented seamstress and great cook. Her radiant smile always lit up a room. She loved spending time in Bethany Beach, Delaware, listening to reggae and taking motorcycle rides in the Finger Lakes with Gary. She enjoyed her beloved cat, Angel.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be celebrated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

The family would also like to thank the doctors/nurses at Guthrie Hospital and Guthrie Hospice Care for their outstanding care and dedication.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name to her family at https://gofund.me/79b8431a, “Guthrie Hospice Care” https://www.guthrie.org/services-treatments/hospice or “Susan G. Koman Foundation” https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation2.

