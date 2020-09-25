Shelly Ann Salamon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shelly Ann Salamon, 35, of New Castle died September 22, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born November 15, 1984, a daughter of Jerry Rausch and Belinda (Taylor) Blinn, her parents survive.

She married Matthew Salamon on November 11, 2014.

Ms. Salamon was self-employed as a Tattoo Artist for 14 years. She enjoyed artwork, animals and music.

In addition to her parents and spouse she is survived by three children, Scott Rausch, Conner Aiken, and Rieley Aiken, one step-child, Trinity Salamon, her grandmother, Alberta Mangold, one step-brother, Michael Shingleton, two step-sisters, Brittany Oliphant and Jessica Oliphant, a number of aunts, uncles and cousins and her family support team, Jerry and Diane Jamison.

There are no visitations scheduled at this time.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

