NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shelia Bruno, 72, of Shenango Township, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Paul and Ruby (Blanton) Kline.

Mrs. Bruno married Daniel B. Bruno on November 29, 1969, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Bruno was Owner and Operator of Bruno’s Auto Sales and Service, Bruno’s Lounge, Shelia’s Tinman Lounge and Ocean’s 11 Lounge.

She enjoyed gardening and planting flower beds. She loved swimming, going to the beach and ocean and going to Niagara falls every year for over 50 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Marcia J. Bruno of New Castle, one step-son, Michael Taylor; two sisters, Paula Myers and Wanda Owens and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

