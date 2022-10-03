NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharron Potter Cwynar, 76, of W. Myer Avenue died Friday, September 30, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on December 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Gerald and June (Nelson) Potter.

Mrs. Cwynar married Walter A. Cwynar, he survives in New Castle.

She was a secretary for J. Potter, Inc. for 20 years.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, shopping, decorating and homemaking.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Michael A. Cwynar, Tracy C. Peters and husband, Doug and Jeffrey D. Cwynar and wife, Leah, all of New Castle; two sisters, Susan Morone and Sondra Golba and six grandchildren, Alexis Peters, Olivia Cwynar, Aryssa Peters, Isabella Cwynar, Ashlynn Peters and Addison Peters.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sharron Potter Cwynar, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.