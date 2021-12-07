NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Trimble, 66, of Neshannock Township passed away with her husband by her side Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mrs. Trimble was born July 25, 1955 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Alfred and Marlene (Pardick) Giancotti.

A lifelong resident of New Castle, she was a 1973 graduate of Lawrence County Votech. Following high school she obtained her nursing degree and later went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Penn State University.

Sharon began her career working in the local hospital systems and served in many different clinical settings before she started her career in education. She had a passion for training patients, nursing staff and certified nursing assistants. Sharon finished her career training staff and caring for patients at Golden Hill Nursing Home.

In her spare time Sharon was an artful baker and cook, crafter and loved to work in the garden. She enjoyed visiting her three grandsons, playing with her dog, Remi and traveling to warmer climates.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ed Trimble; daughter, Brittney Farrell and husband, Chris, of Awendaw, South Carolina; son, Jared Trimble of Neshannock Township; two brothers, Alfred Giancotti and wife, Jo, of Allen, Oklahoma and Robert Baxter and wife, Bobbi, of New Castle and three grandchildren, Mason, Levi and Asher Farrell.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her stepmother, Eleanor Baxter.

Per Sharon’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

