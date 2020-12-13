Saundra Lee Boyle, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Saundra Lee Boyle, 84, of Shadylane Drive, New Castle, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle February 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Frederick Lee and Jesse Mae (Weaver) Wettich.

Mrs. Boyle worked in Respiratory Care at St. Francis Hospital and Jameson Hospital, retiring after 35 years.

She was a 1954 graduate of Eastbrook High School.

She enjoyed photography and was a member of the New Wilmington Photography Club.

She is survived by two sons, Dean G. Boyle, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Great Falls, Montana and Frederick L. Boyle and his wife, Regina, of Thurmont, Maryland; two sisters, Nancy Toth of Fenton, Michigan and Susan Walzak of New Castle; four grandchildren, Bryant Boyle, Michelle Berglee, Robert Boyle and Brandon Boyle and one great-granddaughter, Zoe Berglee.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Scott R. Boyle and one brother, Frederick Wettich.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

