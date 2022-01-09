NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara A. “Sally” Dantonio, 93, of Paul Street, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Haven Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on November 23, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Angelelli) Gagliardo.

She was married to the late John A. Dantonio, who died on March 12, 1995.

Mrs. Dantonio was a cook at the Ladies of the Dukes.

She also had a ceramics shop in her basement for a number of years and loved helping others. She will be remembered as a great lady and will be sadly missed by everyone that loved her.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa A. Riesen and husband, John, of Naples, Florida; one sister, Helen Morgan of New Castle; one granddaughter, Kristin Withrow and one great-granddaughter, Elania McNatt.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Elaine Withrow; three brothers, Carmen, Frank and Etter Gagliardo; one sister, Dorothy Fagan and one grandson, Joey Riesen.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Vitus Church. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Father Ben Barr will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

