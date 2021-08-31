Samuel Perry Summerville, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sam Summerville, age 63, passed away on Monday, August 30 around 11:45 a.m. in his home in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a dedicated husband to Mary L. (Heasley) Summerville for 30 years, a loving father to Julie Brooksher and her fiancé, Chris Frishkorn and Jeremy Summerville and fiancée, Erin Lynch and the most amazing Pappy to his grandchildren, Taya Brooksher and Chase Campbell. He was also loved by his aunt, Jo Price and cousins, Melinda Wertz and Kevin Price.

He was known for his sense of humor, friendly smile, steadfast work ethic, being a dependable friend and waving to everyone who passed by the house. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ester and William Summerville and his younger brother, Matt.

There will be no visiting hours per Sam’s request.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

We would also like to thank everyone who came to support us in our time of grief and supplied us with love, food, gifts, assistance, and kindness. We could not have asked for more supportive friends and neighbors. We love each and every one of you.

