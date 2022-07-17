NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. ‘Sonny’ Cook, 89, of Harlansburg Road, died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle December 21, 1932 a son of the late Harry and Jesse (Sacareno) Cook.

He married Linda L. (Essinger) Cook on February 14, 1981, she survives in New Castle.

Sonny was owner of Cook’s Auto Wrecking for over 60 years.

He enjoyed golfing, watching westerns, playing cards, especially poker and going to the casino. He loved spending time and watching his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Cheryl L. Somma (Frank), Marsha A. Mazzant (Joe), Tami J. Cook and Lisa R. Bork (Bill); three step-children, John D. O’Neill, Cheryl L. Sonntag (Dan) and Cindy L. Booher (Dana); one sister, Barbara L. Hanna, 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Kris Kaufman will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Herman Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.