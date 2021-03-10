Samuel DeStefano, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel DeStefano, 90 of Forest Avenue in Shenango Township, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. DeStefano was born on March 5, 1931 in New Castle, a son of the late Samuel and Maria (Ambrozelli) DeStefano.

He was married to Shirley J. (Sankey) Burns DeStefano on August 16, 2001. She survives in New Castle.

Mr. DeStefano was the owner and operator of Sam DeStefano Barber Shop on East Washington Street for over 60 years.

He played the clarinet with several community bands, he enjoyed bird feeding and watching them eat. He also had several dogs and leaves behind a cat named, Kringle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Rosemary Chmura; two brothers, Vincent DeStefano and Thomas DeStefano; one sister, Peggy DeCaprio and three grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carmelina (Pagley) DeStefano; one son, Michael DeStefano and one brother, Joseph DeStefano.

Private visitations were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shober and Three Rivers Hospice for helping with Sam’s Care.

