Ruth E. Smelser, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Smelser, 93, of Fairmont Road, Newbury, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Ohman Family Living at Holly in Newbury, Ohio.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on January 6, 1927, a daughter of the late Anton and Emma Schultz.

Mrs. Smelser owned and operated an employment agency in Florida.

She was also employed at the Holzhumeis Interiors in Cleveland, Ohio.

She also traveled with her late husband, Rev. Gerald Smelser, on behalf of the Remnant Ministries.

Mrs. Smelser was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Florida.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy Smelser and his wife Donna of Texas and Robert Sankey of Nebraska; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by two husbands, Leslie P. Sankey in 1973 and Rev. Gerald V. Smelser in 2003; two daughters, Ruth Smelser and Barbara Francis; three brothers, Henry, Alfred and John Smelser and three sisters, Lydia Cain, Helen Rocco and Esther Flechsig.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

