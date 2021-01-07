Ruth Ann Yale, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributess) – Ruth Ann Yale, 71, of Boyles Avenue died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Quality Life Services, New Castle.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania July 15, 1949, a daughter of the late Edward and Jeannette (Brown) Walker.

She was married to Dennis Emil Yale on April 19, 1969, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Yale worked for Love’s Janitorial Services for 12 years. She also worked as a daycare aide at area daycares.

When she was younger she enjoyed bowling and playing softball. She loved crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband is survived by three children, Jeannette Cook and her fiancé, Joshua Clark of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Brenda Comninos and her husband, Peter, of Masury, Ohio and Dennis K. Yale and his wife, Lynn Lee, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; one brother, James Walker; one sister, Florence Paddock, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Edward Walker.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

