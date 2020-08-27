Ruth Ann Billyk, West Pittsburg, PA

WEST PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Billyk, 70, of Roosevelt Avenue, West Pittsburg, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on October 20, 1949 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Wilson and Mellie (Myers) Rankin, her father resides in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

She was married to the late George Billky, Jr. who died on October 1, 2003.

Mrs. Billyk was a homemaker.

She enjoyed bowling, listening to music, thrift shopping, motorcycle rides and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by five children, Kimberly D. Bucceri, Patricia E. Cannon and her husband, Reggie, Trina J. Morgan and her husband, Scott, Robert D. Brunswick, Jr. and George Billyk III; her companion, Scott ‘Scooter’ White; three brothers, Wilson Rankin, Thomas Rankin and Barry Rankin; three sisters, Crystal White, Paula Hutchins and Carla Ranking; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Wendy Rankin.

There are no funeral services scheduled for this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ruth Ann Billyk, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: