NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Joseph Mingione, Sr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the age of 76.

He was born June 11, 1945 in New Castle to parents Joseph Mingione and Creda (Crowthers) White, who preceded him in death along with his brother, Patsy Mingione.

He is survived by his son Russell, Jr. (Tammy) and daughter, Denise Mingione Baer, both of New Castle and his son, Joey Mingione and (John) of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Russell grew up in Mahoningtown and Union Township and spent the last few years of his life at The Grove of New Wilmington.

He had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, a kind and generous heart, a love of all music and could tell you the make and model of any car from the 1950s and 1960s.

Russell worked at the Babcock and Wilcox Steel Plant in Koppel, Pennsylvania until succumbing to a lifelong fight with mental illness in 1969. In spite of all those battles, he was a loving father, husband, uncle, son, brother and a friend to many. He is finally at peace, listening to his favorite music and telling everyone in heaven, “If Elvis was the King of Rock and Roll. Mama Cass was the queen.”

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to the Lawrence County Humane Services Center, 130 West North Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

