Rudolph “Rudy” DelCastello, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph “Rudy” DelCastello, 83, of Florence Avenue, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

He was born May 11, 1937 in New Castle, a son of the late Faust and Eugidia (Guiliani) DelCastello.

He was married to the late Margaret A. (Sell) DelCastello who died August 13, 2013.

Rudy was an Army veteran and a machinist at Lockley Manufacturing and GE in Grove City retiring after 49 years.

He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by two children, Stacey J. Mastren of New Castle and Brian G. DelCastello and his wife, Missy and one granddaughter, Alaina Mastren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph DelCastello and his son-in-law, Bobby Mastren.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Deacon John Carran will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Rudolph “Rudy” DelCastello, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: