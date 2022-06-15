NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosetta Lee (Byrd) Holland, 78, of New Castle died June 13, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on August 1, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia a daughter of the late Paul Stewart and Jessie Byrd.

Mrs. Holland went to nursing school in Pittsburgh and worked for numerous nursing homes in New Castle, Pittsburgh and Charlotte, North Carolina, including Golden Hill Nursing Home.

She enjoyed reading, crafting, stamp collecting and spending time with her family.

She married the late Leroy Holland, Sr. on December 7, 1963, they were married up until his death on June 6, 2012.

She is survived by four children, Leroy Holland, Jr., Fredrick Jay both of New Castle, Tena Holland and Karen Holland both of Charlotte, North Carolina, three brothers, Joseph Stewart of Boston, Massachusetts and William and Steve Stewart both of Pittsburgh, 15 grandchildren, Frances Holland, Sheleea Holland, Eric Holland, Shawn Holland and Keree Holland of Charlotte, North Carolina, Anthony Holland of Pittsburgh, Leirre Holland and Jalea Holland of New Castle, Thomas J. Fernandez of Edinburg, Paul Heckart of Pulaski, Brianna and Briana Pacai of New Castle, Taliya Thomas of New Castle, Leroy Holland III of Pittsburgh and Rayzale Alston of New Castle, and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Stewart, one grandson, Richard James ‘Ricky’ Holland, and one brother, Paul Stewart, Jr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

