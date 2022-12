NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosetta L. Jimenez, 33, of Beckford Avenue died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in Victorville, California on September 19, 1989 a daughter of Joaquin Jimenez and Jacquie Oprean, her mother survives in New Castle. Rosetta loved spending time with her twin daughters, and will be remembered as a great mother.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her twin daughters, Malinali Garnica and Miyahautzin Garnica of Arizona, one brother Joaquin Jimenez of Arizona, two sisters, Roxanna Jimenez of Arizona and Briana Jimenez of New Castle, grandparents, Diann Fulmer and Elia Esparza, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

