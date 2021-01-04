Rosemary Albert, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Albert, 68, of Clarence Avenue died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 29, 1952 a daughter of the late Fred and Josephine (Bulisco) Edminston.

She was married to John R. Albert on April 29, 1978, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Albert was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Rodney Edmiston, Melissa Awais and her husband, Omar and Michele Albert; one brother, Timothy Edmiston; one sister, Bertha Gilson and 13 grandchildren.

There will be a private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Rosemary Albert, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.