Rosemarie Gibson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Gibson, 76, of West Edison Avenue, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born March 3, 1944 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Angelo and Theresa Chill.

She was married to the late Dale S. Gibson who died September 30, 2008. Mrs. Gibson enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

She is survived by one son, Shaun Gibson of New Castle and four grandchildren, Mason Finamore, Emily Carter, Tianna Gibson and Peyton Gibson.

She was also preceded in death by a number of brother and sisters.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

