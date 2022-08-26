NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Lamberti, 90, of Pollock Avenue died Friday, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

She was born on September 30, 1931 in Calabria, Italy a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Lugozza) Pugliese.

She was married to the late Domenick L. Lamberti who died on November 2, 2014.

Mrs. Lamberti worked in the kitchen at Golden Hill Nursing Home for a number of years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-St. Vitus, a member of Christian Mothers, Lady of the Dukes and local card clubs. She sang in the choir at St. Vitus Church and loved to sing and cook.

She is survived four children, Domenick L. Lamberti III and wife, Krisan of Miami, Florida, Elaine R. DeFibugh and husband, Denis, of Rochester, New York, Joann M. Papst and husband, Steve, of New Castle and Teresa M. Peabody and husband, Jim, of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nick Pugliese and Sam Pugliese and two sisters, Joyce Benicase and Patricia Benicase.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue where a blessing service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m., Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.