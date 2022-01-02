NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Conti, 84, of Lightner Place, Neshannock Township, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle, January 24, 1937, a daughter of the late Giovani and Rose (Gloriso) Costa.

Mrs. Conti was a cook at Maggie’s Restaurant and East Wind Restaurant for a number of years.

She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Dean and his wife, Cheryl, of Avalon, Ohio and Anthony Conti and his wife, Lynn, of New Castle; one brother, Samuel Costa and his wife, Patricia, of New Castle; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also proceeded in death by one son, Donald ‘Ducky’ Conti; four brothers, Carmen, Joseph, John and Thomas Costa and four sisters, Lena Leymarie, Louise Bennicase, Lucy Habib and Theresa Simonetta.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Richard Nero will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

