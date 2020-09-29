Ronald R. Lastoria, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, PennsylvaniaRonald R. Lastoria, 85, of Boyles Avenue, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle March 20, 1935 a son of the late Jesse and Viola (Reda) Lastoria.

Mr. Lastoria was a meat grinder for Castle Brand retiring after 35 years.

He was an Army veteran.

He enjoyed reading the newspaper and Bible, going to church, and was an avid baseball fan.

He is survived by four children, Rachelle Booth, Renee Lastoria, Robert Lastoria and Melissa Lastoria, one brother, Michael Lastoria, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea Lastoria.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ronald R. Lastoria, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: