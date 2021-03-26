Ronald G. Teuteberg, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Teuteberg, 61, of E. Pearl Street, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri December 6, 1959 a son of the late Ralph and Mary (Mills) Teuteberg.

He was married to the late Beverly A. (Strayer) Teuteberg who died June 29, 2016. Mr. Teuteberg was a burner and cutter at Ferotech Scrapyard for 20 years and he retired from Niles Iron and Metal after 8 years.

He was an avid Steelers fan and loved country music, classic rock, hunting, fishing and drinking beer.

He is survived by four children, Jamie Richardson and her husband Robert, Jessica Strayer and her husband James Henry, Ronald G. Strayer and Paul Teuteberg, all of New Castle, three step-sons, James Strayer of Oregon, Robert Strayer of Ohio and Billy Strayer of Texas, four brothers, Perry, Donald, Tim and Lance Teuteberg, one sister, Betsy Butler and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one grandson.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

