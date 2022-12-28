NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Edward Bridges, 79, of Marshall Avenue died Monday, December 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on August 23, 1943 in New Castle a son of the late Charles and Clara (Villani) Bridges.

Mr. Bridges married Margaret Jean (Conti) Bridges on May 20, 1967, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Bridges was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Era serving in Germany.

He was a police officer for New Castle City Police, retiring after 20 years.

He was an avid Penn State and Steelers fan, was a car enthusiast and played the drums in the Air Force Band. Mr. Bridges greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Susann M. Valenti and her husband, Mark, of New Castle; one son-in-law, Joe Farah of New Castle and five grandchildren, Samantha Rose Valenti, Ryan C. Abraham, Olivia V. Valenti, Jack C. Valenti and Juliana K. Valenti.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Victoria L. Farah; one brother, Robert C. Bridges and one granddaughter, Kaitlyn E. Abraham.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

Internment will be in Parkside Cemetery.

