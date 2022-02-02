NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Andrew Hudach III, 35, of McClellan Avenue, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on October 21, 1986 in New Castle the son of the late Ronald A. Hudach II and Kathy (Via) Wheale, she survives in New Castle.

He graduated from the New Castle School of Trades in Welding and he worked in construction for a number of years.

Ronald was an avid football and sports fan. He enjoyed music, gambling, fishing, four wheelers and video games. He loved spending time with his son and family.

In addition to his mother he is survived by one son, Ronald A. Hudach IV of New Castle; one brother, Michael P. Roberts of New Castle; one sister, Erika L. Klingensmith of New Castle; his girlfriend, Shayna Magno; one niece, two nephews and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Son’s of Italy.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ronald A. Hudach III, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.