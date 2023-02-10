NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Romeo A. Pacelli, 87, of New Castle, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.

He was born June 18. 1935 in New Castle, a son of Romeo J. Pacelli and Mary V. (Bucci) Pacelli.

He married his wife of 59 years, Patti Rispoli, who survives. Also surviving are his children Romeo C. Pacelli and Andrea C. (Pacelli) Davis, son-in-law Donald F. Davis, grandson Luke Stephen Davis, great-granddaugther Romina Davis, sister Marianne (Pacelli) Cusino, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, a 1954 graduate of New Castle Senior High School, a four year Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and retired from UPS after 25 years of employment.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending time with family, especially the many vacation trips to Florida. He was an avid fan of New Castle High School football and basketball.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. A private memorial blessing service will be held. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

