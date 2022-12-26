NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Williams, 76, of E. Leasure Avenue died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in Scarboro, West Virginia on August 15, 1946 a son of the late James and Edna (Gallagher) Williams.

He was married to the late Patricia J. (Avig) Williams, who died June 2013.

Mr. Williams was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a member of the Army Airborne as a communications officer and drill instructor in the Army Reserves.

Mr. Williams worked at Schultz Ford and Phil Fitts Ford as a Master Technician, retiring after 15 years.

He was a history buff, enjoyed woodworking, and was always tinkering with cars. He also loved being a mechanic, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Tina M. Cornelius and husband Harry of New Castle, Sherry L. Dempsey of Fort Worth, Texas and Khristina L. Foresha and husband Shawn of Brunswick, Georgia, one brother, Randy E. Williams, nine grandchildren, Luis-Buddy Williams, Joshua Dempsey, Patricia Foresha, Kaycee Zona, Cody Foresha, Brianna Cornelius, Holly-Lynne Cornelius, Roberta Dempsey and Donald Cornelius, and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Zona, Natasha Dempsey and Raegan Dempsey.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one son, Robert L. Williams, II, one sister, Brenda Felipe, and one grandson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Robert Lee Williams, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.