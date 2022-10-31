NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Webb, Sr., 68, of Locust Street died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on December 11, 1953 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Wallace and Hazel (Harold) Webb.

Mr. Webb married Bonnie L. (Huffman) Webb on December 16, 1991, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Webb worked for Jefferson Poultry for 25 years, Bessemer Supply for 15 years and the Lawrence County Humane Society for six years where he was known as the “dog father”.

He also enjoyed deer hunting with his son and grandson, he loved his dogs and was an absolute dog lover and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Robert L. Webb, Jr., of Sandy Lake, Ohio, Bradley S. Webb, Sr. of New Castle, Shawna L. Werstler of Koppel, Pennsylvania, Shelly L. Rush of New Castle, Michael P. Webb and wife, Kristen, of New Castle, Melinda K. Kendall and husband, Mark Kendall, Jr., of New Castle and Krystal M. Clingensmith and husband, Cody, of New Castle; two brothers, Dale Webb and Rick Webb; one sister, Wanda Delu; 21 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his former wife, Jaqueline (Ryhal) Marion and one granddaughter, Sharon Patrick.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Monday, November 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Christ United Church, 3727 State Road, New Castle, PA 16101. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

