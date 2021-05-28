Robert L. Murin, Jr., Hillards, PA

HILLARDS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Murin, Jr., 51 of Hillards, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Pittsburg, passed away at home on Thursday, May 27, 2021 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Rob was born in Clinton, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1970 and is survived by his parents, Robert L. and Mary (Work) Murin, Sr. of New Castle.

He previously worked for E.J. Williams and later Skander Tire until he become ill.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend and caretaker, Tina Nellis, whom he resided with, three children, Amber Murin, Stephanie Murin and Cole Murin, all of Butler; two brothers, Daniel Murin and his girlfriend, Gina Libert, of Ellwood City and Dale Murin and his wife, Karie, of Wampum; two sisters, Mary Murin and companion, Kenny Johnson and Bobbi Baxter and her husband, Robert, both of New Castle; 12 grandchildren, three nieces, three nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews.

Rob has a carefree attitude on life, an incredible sense of humor, an infectious laugh and made friends everywhere he went. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Special thanks to his hospice nurses and caretakers.

Per Rob’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.