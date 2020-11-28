Robert L. Black, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Leroy Black, 81, of Friendship Street died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Mr. Black was born on July 20, 1939, in New Castle, a son of the late Warren and Martha (Ebans) Black.

Mr. Black worked in the shipping department at Lark Enterprises for a number of years.

He is survived by one brother, Warren Black; one sister, Clara Penwell and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, James Black, Walter Black, Howard Black, Samuel Black and Russell Black; three sisters, Loretta Clements, Mary Ryhal and Hazel Williams.

Private services will be at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Robert L. Black, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.