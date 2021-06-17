Robert Keith Cohen, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith Cohen, Sr., 74, formerly of New Castle passed away peacefully at home surrounded with family love, on Saturday June 5, 2021.

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Robert and Cora R (Jones) Cohen.

Keith was employed in the construction business as a carpenter most of his life. His last place of employment was the PA Shell Cracker Plant in Monaca Pennsylvania.

He loved listening to music, mainly jazz and enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force, during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Masonic Order and Elks Lawrence Lodge #18.

He is survived by a daughter, Tami Dillon and son, Robert K. Cohen, Jr. both of Providence, Rhode Island; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two sisters, Rose (Cohen) Lee, Pauletta (Jeffrey) Lane, New Castle a brother, Carl Cobbs of Maryland and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death, Robert and Cora Cohen, Winifred L Holmes-Byrd and Byron Cohen.

A Memorial Service will be held at the New Jerusalem Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Arrangements are being handled by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home Inc.

