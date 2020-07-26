Robert G. Tanner, Brookville, PA

BROOKVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Tanner, 68, of Mercer Road died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Brookville, Pennsylvania.

He was born on February 23, 1952, a son of the late Joseph and Virginia (McClelland) Tanner.

Mr. Tanner was a Chrome Plater for Precision Plating retiring after 30 years.

He loved all outdoor activities, especially hunting. He was an avid Steelers football fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four daughters, Misti Greco and her husband Larry, Bobbi Tanner-Ishman and her husband Todd, Valerie Tanner and Holly Edinler; one brother, Joseph Tanner; three sisters, Charlene Micco, Debbie Wenger and Linda Schwerin and seven grandchildren, Anthony, Joey, Jordan, Alexis, Andrew, Donald and Romero.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carol David and one grandchild.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

