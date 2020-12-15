NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. “Yawgy” Cook, Jr., 51, of Beatty Avenue died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in New Castle.

He was born in June 13, 1969 in New Castle a son of Robert “Pinky” and Rebecca ‘Becky’ (Palko) Cook, Sr.

He worked as a UPS driver retiring after 21 years.

“Yawgy” was a member of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Club. He was a coach for NC Black and New Castle Junior High Football team. He enjoyed fishing and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his former spouse and best friend, RaeLynn (Davis) Cook; four children, Kelsi N. Sokoloski and her husband; Trevor, Dominic R. Cook and his fiancée, Alexa, Antonio D. Cook and Aria R. Cook; one sister, Crista R. Zarilla and two grandchildren, Paxton and Maddyn Sokoloski.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.