Richard L. Pica, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Pica, 73, of Kenmore Avenue died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on March 24, 1948 a son of the late Anthony Frank and Mary Margaret (Print) Pica.

Mr. Pica was an ironworker for LEAR International, retiring after over 30 years.

He was a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving one bronze star for this service.

Mr. Pica was an avid outdoors man and motorcycle rider and mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and archery. He also was a state champion record holder in archery.

He is survived by and will be sadly missed by his dog, Lola. He is also survived by three children, Melissa A. Shearer of New Castle, Tony J. Pica and wife, Amanda, of Oil City, Pennsylvania and Richard L. Pica, Jr. and wife, Haydee, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his girlfriend, Kristina Marie Milano; two brothers, Robert A. Pica of Verona, Pennsylvania and Timothy J. Pica of Edinburgh, Pennsylvania; one sister, Toni A. Warren of New Castle and his former wife, Betty Ann (Wojnar) Pica.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Eintract Campground at 1:00 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Richard L. Pica, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.