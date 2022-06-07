PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James ‘Ricky’ Holland, 36, of Heritage Circle in Pulaski died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in New Castle on February 14, 1986 a son of the late Sandy (Fernandez) Long and John B. Thomas, his father survives in Youngstown.

He is a United States Marine Veteran.

Mr. Holland worked at Graham’s Thermal as a processing tech for three years.

He enjoyed basketball, football and gaming. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

In addition to his father, he is survived by one daughter, Kiara Fay Holland-Fernandez of Edinburg, three brothers, Thomas J. Fernandez and wife Salanda of Edinburg, Anthony L. Holland of Pittsburgh and Paul W. Heckart of Pulaski, three sisters, Tierra Thomas of Youngstown and Valentine and Angelica Wokocha Thomas and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Richard Holland, Sr.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Alonzo Waters will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Richard James ‘Ricky’ Holland, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.