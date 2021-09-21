Richard J. Stewart, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Stewart, 60, of Highland Avenue died Saturday, August 18, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Clarksbury, West Virginia on May 27, 1961 to the late Richard L. and Rosetta (Byrd) Johnson; his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Stewart worked at the Lawrence County Human Services Center for over ten years as a custodian and driver. He also worked varies construction jobs in the area.

Mr. Stewart enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved helping people.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by seven children, Anthony Holland of Trafford, Pennsylvania, Richard Holland of New Castle, Briana and Brianna Pacai, of New Castle, Paul Heckart of New Castle, Thomas Fernandez of New Castle and Taliga Thomas of New Castle; two brothers, Leroy Holland and Fredrick Jay, both of New Castle; two sisters, Karen Holland and Tena Holland, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Private services were held.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

