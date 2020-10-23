Richard I. Graham, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard I. Graham, 63, of Rife Drive, Shenango Township, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 26, 1957, a son of the late James and Agnes (Gottschalk) Graham.

Mr. Graham was a roofer for Slippery Rock Commercial Roofing for 30 years.

He enjoyed building model cars, fishing, hunting, metal detecting and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by six children, Richard V. Graham and girlfriend, Stacy, Mandy I. Graham, Kenneth M. Graham and wife, Maggy, Aaron J. Graham and girlfriend, Kimberly Harding, Rachael L.A. Graham and fiancé, Robert Clark and Kendra J. Graham; two brothers, George and James Graham; three sisters, Elizabeth Graham, Mary Lou Black and Margaret Graham, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Mae Graham.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Merv Knieriem, Seminarian, will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

