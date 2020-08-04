Richard A. Adamo, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Adamo, 85, of Spring Street, Union Township, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in New Castle November 17, 1934 a son of the late Anthony and Evelyn (McTaggert) Adamo.

He was married to the late Virginia L. (Kielar) Adamo who died April 10, 2016.

Mr. Adamo worked as a maintenance supervisor at Shenango China retiring after 25 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean Era and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching westerns, Mash and game shows. Mr. Adamo enjoyed his time with his family, had a heart of gold, he’d give you the shirt off his back, he could fix anything and loved McDonald chocolate milkshakes.

He is survived by two children, Richard S. Adamo and his wife Karen, and Kimberly A. Conn and her husband Marlin of Vero Beach Florida. Also one brother, Charles Adamo of New Castle, two sisters, Barbara Gadola and Rita Galati both of Hermitage, two grandchildren, Kenneth A. Adamo and Matthew R. Adamo and two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Harrison Adamo.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Kenneth J. Adamo and his brother, Anthony “Butch” Adamo.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate. A funeral precession will follow Mass to Parkside Cemetery where Military Funeral Rights will be performed.

Arrangements are being handled by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

