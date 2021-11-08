Raymond Thomas Wigton, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Thomas Wigton, Jr., 66 of West State Street in Union Township died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Ellwood City on March 13, 1955 a son of the late Raymond T. and Gail (Wiley) Wigton, Sr.

Mr. Wigton enjoyed fishing, working on and restoring cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Joe R. Wigton and wife Erin of Slippery Rock, and Jeremy L. Hurd of New Castle, two brothers, David Wigton and William Wigton, three sisters, Cathy Wigton, Susan Wigton Stillmen and Patty Wigton Becker, three grandchildren, Jeremy Hurd, Jr., Lilly Wigton and Lynny Wigton, and former wife, Linda L. Wigton.

He was also preceded by one sister, Debbie Wigton Buchanan.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Raymond Thomas Wigton, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.