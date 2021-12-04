Randy Lawton, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Lawton, 53, of Williams Street, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on October 28, 1968, the son of the late George W. and Alice M. (Grannis) Lawton.

He married Reverend Susan C. Runyan Hutchison on June 30, 2012, she survives in New Castle.

Randy delivered express mail for a post office subcontractor for a number of years.

He loved his Boxer dogs, watching sitcoms and was very involved at the men’s ministry at New Creation Free Methodist and Hope & Light Free Methodist Church.

He also loved spending time and playing with his stepgranddaughter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, TrishaLee Boggs and husband, Caleb; one brother, George W. Lawton, Jr.; one sister, Brenda L. Hanna; one stepgranddaughter, AraBella Rose Boggs and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Louis E. Lawton.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Hope & Light Free Methodist Church, 412 Glen Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

A memorial service will be held at the church, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

