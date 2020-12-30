Ralph Louis DiCaprio, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Louis DiCaprio, Sr., 85 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 27, 2020 of natural causes.

Ralph was born in Alife, Italy to the late Ludovigo and Elisa (Angelillo) DiCaprio on May 10, 1935. Ralph came to New Castle at eleven months old and lived here his entire life.

He married the love of his life, Carole Pagley, December 6, 1958 and together, they had three children: Lisa (Jim) Peluso, Ralph Louis DiCaprio, Jr. and Danene (James) Orrico.

Ralph worked for 35 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co., as a seamless inspector. He also owned several businesses in New Castle including: a billiard hall, antique shop and baseball card shop.

For the last three years of his life, Ralph lived with his daughter Danene, her husband and their four children in Neshannock. He would always say how much he loved living there. It was their honor and privilege to care for him, he gave so much and took so little his entire life. Prior to moving in he spent every day there and went on almost all of their family vacations.

His greatest joys were spending time with his family and he was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. Ralph never missed one of his grandchildren’s ‘ events and was always one of their greatest supporters.

Ralph was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all the lives he touched.

Ralph is survived by his two daughters Lisa (Jim) Peluso, Danene (James) Orrico, his sister Josephine Monzo, his two brothers, Ludwig DiCaprio and Richard DiCaprio. His grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Peluso, Jamilynn (John) Wiseman, Caroline , James , Olivia and Jonathan Orrico; two great-grandchildren, Mia Peluso and MJ Peluso.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Carole and son, Ralphie Jr. his brother Daniel and his nephew Richard.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus site and officiated by Fr. Joseph Luisi.

Visitors are asked to adhere to state guidelines and are required to wear facial masks and practice social distancing.

Burial will take place at St. Vitus Cemetery

Arrangements by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home

