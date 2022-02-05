NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Philomena Bruna Frediani, 88, of Barker Avenue, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on March 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Pete and Concetta (DeRosa) Pauline.

Mrs. Frediani was married to the late Donald A. Frediani, who died on December 7, 2002.

She enjoyed reading, making crafts and gardening. She was very giving to her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Deborah A. Quear and husband, Wayne, of New Castle and Donald A. Frediani, Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, John Pauline; two sisters, Dolly Day and Rosalie Coiro; two grandchildren, Ryan Queer, Michael Queer and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Landon, Benjamin, Zoe and Navaeh.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.