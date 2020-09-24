Paula S. Crivaro, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paula S. Crivaro, 75, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Jameson Care Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born November 27, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Marie and Paul Russo.

Her husband, Albert Crivaro of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, also proceeded her in death.

She leaves behind her sister, Teresa DeVivo and husband, Bernard DeVivo; nephew, Brian DeVivo and wife, Jill DeVivo; niece, Stacie DeCristoforo and husband, Vic DeCristoforo; as well as five great-nieces and nephews, Nico DeCristoforo, Dominique DeVivo, Isabella DeVivo, Dante DeCristoforo and Juliette DeVivo.

Paula worked for over 20 years for Chester Engineers in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, where she was an executive assistant. Paula also worked several years for attorney Norman Levine in New Castle and most recently worked over the past 14 years as an administrative assistant at M&M Insurance.

She loved and was loved by everyone she worked with. Paula’s passion included spending time with her family and friends who she visited with so often and loved to cook and bake in her spare time to share with others.

Paula was so proud of all her nieces and nephews, she always carried pictures with her and shared stories with her friends and family about all of them. She will dearly be missed.

Paula was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Holy Spirit Parish.

A private service will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

